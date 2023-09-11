Direct To Consumer Genetic Testing Market Set To Reach Us$ 4.8 Billion By 2033 With An Impressive 11.4% Cagr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: AI Integration in DTC Genetic Testing, A New Dimension for Market Expansion
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market was worth US$ 1,485.1 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$ 1645.5 million in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the smart agriculture solution market will grow at a CAGR of 11.40% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 4,843.4 million by 2033.
Boost in the income level in the advancing countries has further anticipated propelling direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth where the rise in the cost of DTC genetic testing is further projected to uplift the growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market in the timeline period.
Key Takeaways:
The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2032 and is likely to reach US$ 4.0 Billion in 2032.
The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing (DTC-GT) market grew at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2022.
Direct-to-consumer genetic testing (DTC-GT) market grew at a CAGR of 15.6% and held about US$ 8.0 Billion of the global genetic testing market in 2021.
North America holds a major portion of the market with a value share of 48.2%.
The United States holds a direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share of about 42.9%.
Japan is said to hold an important part of the market with a value share of 6.3%.
China's market is said to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in East Asia.
India uses genetic screening services growing at a CAGR of 15.3%.
The Australian market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9%.
Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 7.1% in Europe where it holds 32.7% of the market share.
United Kingdom is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.8%.
Ancestry tests segment exhibited high growth at a CAGR of 10.9%, with a projected share of about 38.2% in the global market in the same year.
The single nucleotide polymorphism chips segment held a market share of around 64.5% and is expected to showcase gradual growth over the forecast period.
The saliva segment held a direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share of 67.0%.
The retail sales segment held the highest direct-to-consumer genetic testing market share of nearly 79.5%.
Competitive Landscape:
Some of the prominent players in the global market are:
23andMe
Ancestry DNA
Color Genomics, Inc.
Genetic Technology (EasyDNA)
Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.
Helix OLLC
IDENTIGENE, LLC/ DNA Diagnostics Center
Living DNA Ltd
MyHeritage Ltd
Prenetics Limited
Family Tree DNA
Interleukin Genetics/orig3n
Counsyl/Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Veritas Genetics
Fulgent Genomics
Some of the recent industry developments in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market are:
In May 2023, 23andMe offers a trove of information about your genetics and deeper ancestry where this top DNA testing service also provides checks for genetic health risks and your carrier stafor many conditions.
More Valuable Insights Available:
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
To understand opportunities in the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is segmented based on major by By Product: (Pharmacogenetics Tests, Carrier Screening Tests, Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests, Cancer Predisposition Tests, Low-Risk General Wellness Tests, Ancestry Tests), By Technology: (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip, Whole Genome Sequencing), By Sample: (Saliva, Urine, Blood), By Sales Channel: [(Institutional Sales- Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), (Retail Sales- Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales)], By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, The Middle East and Africa)
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Pharmacogenetics Tests
Carrier Screening Tests
Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests
Cancer Predisposition Tests
Low-Risk General Wellness Tests
Ancestry Tests
By Technology:
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip
Whole Genome Sequencing
By Sample:
Saliva
Urine
Blood
By Sales Channel:
Institutional Sales
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Retail Sales
Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curiand analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerpublications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
