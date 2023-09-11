Timber Frames Market: Charting A Path To Us$ 973.3 Million By 2032 X Herald

There has been a drastic shift in the consumer demand for wooden-made houses in countries having the geographical advantage of the availability of timber. Also, diversified end-use of timber has created an explicit demand for natural timber. With their high sustainability, excellent insulation, ease of use, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements, timber frames are often employed in the construction of wooden dwellings. It is also one of the few construction materials that are non-toxic and do not release chemical vapor into the building.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global timber frames market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032

The market witnessed a 6.4% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

Common truss dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 236.7 million in 2022

North America is expected to be the crown of the market with a 62.5% market share in 2022

Timber frames are extensively used for personal spaces and are likely to represent 84.9% market share in 2022 North America and Europe's demand for timber frames is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.2% and 7.8%, respectively

“Green Building Projects and Growing Café Count to Bolster Market Growth Over the Forecast Period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent timber frame manufacturers are Bensonwood, British Colombia Timber Frames Co., Canadian Timber Frames, Daizen Joinery, International Timberframes, Okanagan Log & Timber Frames, OT Timber Frames, Purcell Timber Frames Homes, Streamline TimberFrame, Tamlin Timber Frames, Timber Home Living, Whiskey Creek Timber Framing, and Zirnhelt Timber Frames.

Manufacturers are focusing on providing clients with a timber frame that can be assembled on-site easily and efficiently without specialized equipment or modification. They are also concentrating on the development of innovative systems, processes, logistics, and technology that foon making reliable and robust timber frames. Timber frame manufacturers are positioning themselves to create a synergy with architects, and builders to expand their reach in the construction industry.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of timber frames positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled



Bensonwood

British Colombia Timber Frames Co.

Canadian Timber Frames

Daizen Joinery

International Timberframes

Okanagan Log & Timber Frames

OT Timber Frames

Purcell Timber Frames Homes

Streamline TimberFrame

Tamlin Timber Frames

Timber Home Living

Whiskey Creek Timber Framing Zirnhelt Timber Frames

The Resilient Timber: Building a Sustainable Construction Legacy:

Wood's staas a renewable natural resource is a paramount advantage, rendering it both easily accessible and cost-effective. Timber, in particular, boasts remarkable machinability, allowing it to take on intricate forms and dimensions, meeting diverse construction needs.

Timber's notable attributes encompass biodegradability and renewability, all while maintaining the lowest carbon footprint compared to other building materials. Additionally, the conversion of wood into timber for construction necessitates minimal use of high-energy fossil fuels.

The growing adoption of timber frames in residential construction has captured the attention of developers worldwide. Notably, 2022 witnessed the unveiling of the world's tallest mass timber structure, towering at an impressive 284 feet in Wisconsin, USA. Furthermore, an 18-story wooden tower stands tall in Norway.

Segmentation of Timber Frames Industry Research:

· By Truss :



Common Truss

King Post Truss

Hammer beam Truss

Scissor Truss Others

· By Timber :



Pine

Spruce

Oak

Fir

Larch Others

· By Application :



Personal Spaces Commercial Spaces

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

What is Driving High Demand for Timber Frames in US?

Theis set to hold higher market potential over long-term forecast period owing to consumer preference towards inexpensive homes and lower construction schedules. Repair, renovation, and residential construction represent around a third of timber consumption in the region.

The increased demand for DIY products in the country is further bolstering demand. Of the DIY applications, timber frame also captures a significant place as consumers are trying to reduce the overall building cost and are inclined towards recreational platforms for constructing their own living space.

The personal space application segment has been the key area for growth showcasing a complete dominance over the commercial space as the consumer spending on housing is more in the United States.

