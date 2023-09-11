Thousands Of Good Deeds Honor 9/11 Victims Through Pay It Forward 9/11

hands wearing Pay It Forward 9/11 bracelets

Free water distribution as part of #11DaysofKindness for Pay It Forward 9/11

Graphic for Pay It Forward 9/11

For today's National Day of Service, Pay It Forward 9/11 encourages everyone to perform good deeds for strangers to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

2023 Pay It Forward 9/11 launch event in New York City for #11DaysofKindness