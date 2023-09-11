Fliplok's High Security Door Lock Featured On Qvc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Anna Reger, FlipLok Founder
FlipLok Dare to Compare
FlipLok Equals Security
Anna Reger, founder Of FlipLok, will appear on It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra FlipLok enables everyone to have an easy-to-install, secondary lock, to protect themselves and their families.” - Anna Reger, Founder, FlipLokWESTCHESTER, PA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FlipLok , the patented safety device for homes, businesses, and schools, will be showcased on QVC® 's It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 2:00pm - 4:00pm Eastern.
Founder Anna Reger will be on hand to discuss her quest to provide proactive products and solutions for all families, wherever they are.“As a mom on a mission, I believe it's up toto empower ourselves when it comes to safety,” stated Mrs. Reger.“FlipLok enables everyone to have an easy-to-install, secondary lock, to protect themselves and their families. I am thrilled to share our home security solution on QVC.”
Anna and her husband John, parents of six children, created and launched their patented locking system when they realized there was a gap in the market for a stronger mechanism that would offer peace of mind and mitigate active threat situations. They realized that their product would put the power back into the hands of not just teachers, but students of all ages, business owners, and homeowners alike.
Longtime friends and program hosts Mary DeAngelis and Sandra Bennett pair up every Tuesday on QVC® for an afternoon of sisterhood and shopping during their program, It Takes Two with Mary & Sandra. They share their picks and passions for products that make life easier, tastier, fashionable, and fun.
Learn more about the technology at fliplok.com.
Anika Jackson
Full Capacity Marketing, Inc.
+1 310-567-0038
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107044295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.