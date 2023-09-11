Hip Video Promo Presents: Shaheed And Dj Supreme Partner With Jazz Guitarist Eric Essix For Jazz Men Video

Shaheed & DJ Supreme have flexed their talent alongside Scarface, Jurassic Five, and The Jungle Brothers. "Jazz Men" features jazz guitarist Eric Essix.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- It's time to turn up the transition of the seasons with hip-hop homesteaders Shaheed & DJ Supreme. Bearing the torch of hip hop in Birmingham, AL, these keepers of the craft draw on an endless wellspring of creativity, joy, community, and rhyme. Flexing their talent alongside the likes of Scarface, Jurassic Five, and The Jungle Brothers, Shaheed & DJ Supreme have made their mark on hip hop with their signature brand of conscirhythms and flows. They're artists for the people, the planet, and the spirit, taking on topics like climate change, conservation, spiritual growth, community, and social justice. Ever with a feel-good vibe, they also pay tribute to the hip-hop greats before them. Their sound is at once nostalgic and fresh, reminiscent of the old school and evolutionary towards new horizons. Check out Shaheed & DJ Supreme's next progression of thought and sound on their new album, The Art of Throwing Darts, and follow along with their community efforts at their non-profit K.R.U.-these men talk the talk and walk the walk, and want you to sing and stroll with them.

Ladies and gentlemen, we've got a double feature. Coming off their new album, The Art of Throwing Darts, Shaheed & DJ Supreme's“Jazz Men” is a spot-on bullseye. On“Jazz Men,” Shaheed & DJ Supreme are joined by accomplished jazz guitarist Eric Essix to pay a funky tribute to the influence of jazz on hip-hop. Essix and DJ Supreme meld vibes to create a beat that will all but induce a sensubounce in listeners as they appreciate Shaheed's viciflow that seamlessly streams bars together, reflecting on historical jazz and hip-hop collaborations. In the accompanying music video for“Jazz Men,” directed by Richard Giles, we join our three jazz men lounging and enjoying each other's company and music. Shaheed & DJ Supreme's signature vibe of warmth and welcoming is accentuated by the cool calm of Essix dropping mad riffs like it's nothing. Relax into yet another instant classic by Shaheed and DJ Supreme.

