Danish musician Danheim has quietly entered the international music scene, but remains hidden in his home country.

In a time when Denmark has become synonymous with world-famous artists like Mø and Lukas Graham, Danish musician Danheim has quietly entered the international music scene. His music, deeply rooted in Nordic culture and history, has managed to attract a global audience with more listeners than many of the biggest artists at home but remains relatively unknown.

Danheim, also known as Reidar Schæfer Olsen, has specialized in creating music inspired by the Viking Age and ancient Nordic culture. His fusion of electronic and traditional instruments has resulted in a unique musical experience that has also found its way into films, TV series, and video games, including his contributions to the world-renowned TV series "Vikings," and the new spinoff "Vikings: Valhalla" where his music provided a moody backdrop for the series intense scenes and drama.

While Danheim's music has captured the hearts of a worldwide audience and attracted over a billion streams globally, the Danish musician's staat home has not followed the same explosive growth.

When asked why he believes there hasn't been the same development at home, Danheim responds:

"The Viking Age is an important part of Denmark's history and cultural heritage, but perhaps the interest in music inspired by the Viking Age is simply not as widespread among the population here as it has exploded in the and other countries due to TV series like Vikings and The Last Kingdom."

"Or maybe it's because I've chosen not to perform live shows and am an independent artist without a major record label backing me."

Danheim remains a remarkable figure on the international music scene with his unique music that celebrates the Viking Age and Nordic culture. While his global appeal is undeniable, and his contributions to film and TV series have been recognized, it appears that his fame in Denmark will continue to be subdued compared to abroad as he continues to explore and spread Viking music across borders.

