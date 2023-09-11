Hummingbird Early Learning Centre Wraps Up Summer With A Spectacular 'End Of Summer Party' In Dafz Branch

Hummingbird Early Learning Centre marked a memorable occasion by hosting the 'End of Summer Party' at its DAFZ branch, adding to the series of engaging events since its grand opening in March. This celebration crafted indelible memories for children, emphasizing the center's commitment to creating joyful experiences.

The event featured a spectrum of thrilling summer activities, including outdoor games, water play, arts and crafts, and lively music. Moreover, children immersed themselves in the festivities, forging friendships and enjoying carefree summer fun.

“At the 'End of Summer Party', we aimed to spark joy, creativity, and connections among children. We wanted to ensure their summer was filled with laughter and adventure,” said Tanja Nikolic, General Manager of Hummingbird Early Learning Centre.

She continued,“We believe that these experiences contribute significantly to children's holistic growth. It reflects our commitment to creating joyful learning adventures for every child at Hummingbird.”

Hummingbird Early Learning Centre in DAFZ remains dedicated to providing quality education and holistic development, where children thrive in a stimulating environment.

