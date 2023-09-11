Collaboration between Turkey, Kazakhstan significance rises progressively

(MENAFN) In the time of speedily altering geopolitical dynamics, the significance of collaboration among Turkey as well as Kazakhstan is rising progressively, the Turkish foreign minister declared on Monday.



"We should draw strength from the trust and understanding provided by our fraternal bond and make our relationship even more beneficial for both sides," Hakan Fidan stated at a mutual news meeting with his Kazakh peer Murat Nurtleu in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana.



Fidan further mentioned that two-sided ties are getting more and more institutional and extended.



"We are one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan with investments exceeding $5 billion in total. We are working to strengthen our cooperation in the defense industry," he declared.



"Achieving the target of a $10 billion bilateral trade volume, as aimed by our respective presidents, is no longer a distant goal," the Turkish foreign minister continued.



He noted that the two parties are functioning to expand collaboration in the energy aspect according to shared benefits as well as an inclusive plan.

MENAFN11092023000045015839ID1107044247