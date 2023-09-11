US honors 11/9's lives lost after 22 year

(MENAFN) Monday indicates 22 years since the 9/11 terror raids, deemed to be the saddest day in US history, which took the lives of almost 3,000 people throughout New York, Washington as well as Pennsylvania.



That day had a profound impact on the world in every aspect of the term.



For Muslims, themselves between the causalities of the strikes, it was the start of a sad phase, one where they were criticized for their religion and identity.



Following 9/11, millions of Muslims residing in the US progressively became objects of Islamophobic raids, and those biases are “still alive and kicking” after 22 years, as stated by specialists.



“Islamophobia is going to remain central to American politics for the foreseeable future because Muslims are an easy scapegoat in the imagination of Americans, still today,” Khaled Ali Beydoun, a law instructor at Wayne State School of Law in Michigan state, informed a Turkish news agency.



“When they think about terrorism, the first thing they think about are Muslims,” he stated.

