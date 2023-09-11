The Club Forms Strategic Partnership With Moneyhero

(Front to back, left to right) Clive Chow, COO, The Club; Shravan Thakur, Group Head of Commercial, MoneyHero Group; Terri Yang, Vice President, Loyalty and Strategic Business Development, Digital Ventures, HKT; Anthony Cheng, Vice President, Business Development, MoneyHero; Monita Leung, CEO, Digital Ventures, HKT; and Bryant Chau, Head of Marketing, MoneyHero, announce the launch of the partnership between The Club and MoneyHero today.

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions makea market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavors to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

About The Club

The Club, an HKT Digital Ventures arm, is an integrated loyalty and digital commerce online platform. Its services include e-commerce, travel, insurance and charitable contributions. The Club members can earn Clubpoints on their spending at The Club, designated HKT services and merchant partners to redeem rewards and privileges. For more information about The Club, please visit or call The Club's hotline at +852 183 3000.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero, a digital personal finance platform in Hong Kong, compares different financial products on the local market and delivers professional financial analyses. It also brings its users a wide array of discounts and rewards to help them master their financial health, improve their financial literacy, and get the best financial products for their needs. The platform has gained immense support from Hongkongers, with 70% of the city's working population visiting its site, which powers over 100,000 applications for financial products every month. The MoneyHero App, launched in 2023, allows users to check their credit score and get financial information at no cost so that they can make better financial decisions.

MoneyHero was founded in 2013. Its parent company MoneyHero Group (previously known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsiaGroup) is a leading fintech company that operates in 5 markets across Greater Southeast Asia, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan.

