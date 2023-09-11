Chavo ($Cha), A Decentralized Platform For B2b & B2c, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is CHAVO ($CHA)?

$CHA, also known as CHAVO, is a token constructed on the Binance Smart Chain. Its primary mission is to reshape the Latin market by introducing a unique platform that facilitates seamless payments between merchants and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

With a belief that the Spanish-speaking community should have its own dedicated currency, CHAVO seeks to fill that gap and cater to this underserved demographic.

Why CHAVO ($CHA)?

CHAVO aims to be more than just a token; it aspires to be the“people's currency.” By focusing on the Latin market, it introduces an innovative payment gateway that bridges merchants and the rapidly expanding world of cryptocurrency. In its initial phases, CHAVO has prioritized community building, demonstrated by their milestones such as establishing 2,000 members on Telegram, launching on Pancakeswap, and ensuring liquidity is secured for a period of six months.

Emphasizing security, CHAVO's contract has been thoroughly audited with no identified failures, assuring the community of its reliability. With KYC procedures successfully completed, CHAVO presents itself as a long-term, trustworthy project.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About CHAVO ($CHA)

Total Supply: 88,000,000 $CHA

Token Type: BEP20

37% CEX & DEX

29% Marketing

20% Presale

10% Team

4% Reserve

CHAVO's roadmap lays out an ambitivision for its future, with planned developments in three distinct phases. Initial milestones include the creation and launch of their smart contract, website, community platforms, and whitepaper. As they move into the subsequent phases, CHAVO intends to undergo further audits, enhance its platform's user experience, engage in marketing partnerships, and begin the development of both B2C and B2B platforms.

They have also prioritized marketing, recognizing its importance in propelling the token to global recognition. Additionally, in the spirit of transparency and security, CHAVO has taken steps to lock project tokens, ensuring the safety of their“CHAVO SQUAD” and paving the way for potential exponential growth over the upcoming months.

To learn more about CHAVO ($CHA), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , join their Telegram and subscribe to the BitMart launchpad here .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange Twitter I

BitMart Research Twitter | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!