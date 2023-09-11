Index20 (I20), A Centralized Infrastructure Of Tokenized Crypto Etfs, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is INDEX20 (I20)?

INDEX20 (I20), commonly known as i20, is a tokenized financial instrument established on the Ethereum blockchain. Its main proposition is to function as an automated index representing the top 20 cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins.

The innovative aspect of i20 is its commitment to maintaining a backed-up value of 100% at all times, with the transparency to allow users to verify the reserves directly on the blockchain. This emphasis on transparency ensures that holders can place trust in the system, not just through assurances but through direct verification.

Why INDEX20 (I20)?

i20 offers a solution for individuals seeking a secure and representative stake in the top performers of the crypto market. By emulating the structure of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), the i20 token aims to reduce investment risks and complexities for its users. Its structured portfolio is free from fleeting crypto trends, like short-lived meme tokens or pump-and-dump schemes. Instead, it focuses on a consistent representation of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Regular bi-weekly adjustments ensure that each coin or token holds an exact 5% share. Furthermore, the team behind i20 applies rigorcriteria for including or excluding tokens based on their historical performance and current market standing, aiming to maximize profitability while reducing risks.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About INDEX20 (I20)

Total Supply: 50,000,000 I20

Token Type: ERC20

Beyond the core i20 product, the INDEX20 platform has future expansions on its roadmap, with plans to introduce products like i50, i100, and GEMi. This forward-thinking approach positions the platform to cater to a broader range of crypto market segments. The i20 token's operating mechanics are robust: when an individual purchases from the i20 smart contract, funds are proportionally allocated to the top 20 tokens. Conversely, when an i20 token is sold back to the smart contract, corresponding tokens are sold and the i20 tokens are subsequently burned.

Additionally, one of the distinctive advantages of i20 over its competitors is its departure from the traditional exchange-based model. Instead of relying on potentially vulnerable exchanges, i20 offers full transparency through on-chain, multi-signature wallets. This approach not only enhances security but also emphasizes the platform's core value of transparency, fulfilling the mission of making crypto more accessible and understandable to the masses.

To learn more about INDEX20 (I20), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange Twitter I

BitMart Research Twitter | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!