Ex-Pro Basketballer Sets Two Guinness World Records For Most Three-Pointers

Doha, Qatar: Today, September 10, Germany beat Serbia and lifted its first FIBA Basketball World Cup championship trophy.

But before the world witnessed Germany claiming its first-ever World Cup title, another great achievement was unlocked in the field of basketball, when an ex-pro player set two Guinness World Records with his incredible three-point shooting.

Most basketball three pointers in one minute

On September 5, Jason Pryor broke the world record for the 'Most Basketball Three Pointers in one Minute' after scoring an outstanding 33 points and ultimately beating the 2019 record of 31 points previously held by Anthony Miracola.

A three-pointer shot is a goal made beyond the three-point line, represented by a long arc on the court floor, which is 7.23 meters (23 ft 9 inch) away from the net.

Most basketball three pointers in 30 seconds

The formerbasketball player also holds a Guinness World Record for the 'Most Basketball Three Pointers in 30 Seconds', with the 44-year-old hitting an impressive 18 successful shots in April of this year. Before claiming the title, everyone who attempted to set the same record failed to even meet the minimum requirement of 15 successful baskets.

According to the Guinness World Records (GWR), Pryor was one of the top three-point shooters at Longwood University, an NCAA Division 1 college. However, a severe ankle injury kept him from joining the National Basketball Association.

"The records are extremely difficult because of the accuracy and speed required from such a long distance. I knew a successful attempt would not happen overnight. I was on a strong diet of patience, disappointment, and resilience for many weeks," Pryor told GWR.

Currently working as a basketball coach, he has this advice to aspiring three-point shooters:“My tip for beginners would be to work at becoming elite, shooting from the mid-range distance first, before backing up to the three-point line. Many young players are putting the cart before the horse!”

He added: "Balanced feet, eyes on the front of the rim from any angle, shooting elbow bent at 45 degrees, hands spread wide across the ball, a crisp wrist flick, and an exaggerated follow through."

Pryor is determined to maintain his records for as long as he can play, but he is also willing to transfer his titles to basketball players from around the world who can beat his records.

In Qatar, basketball is becoming the second most popular sport, after football, with a number of amateur events held by variexpat communities. Not to mention that Qatar has been chosen to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027 .

Could Qatar produce the next basketballer to make the most three-pointers in 30 seconds or one minute to break Pryor's Guinness World Records?

