Monday, 11 September 2023 02:44 GMT

Qffd Discusses Joint Cooperation With South Sudan


9/11/2023 6:08:24 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Director-General HE Khalifa bin Jassem Al Kuwari met on Sunday with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Republic of South Sudan HE Albino Akol Atak.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of joint cooperation.

Read Also
  • Amir receives written message from President of South Sudan

MENAFN11092023000063011010ID1107044215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search