Qffd Discusses Joint Cooperation With South Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Director-General HE Khalifa bin Jassem Al Kuwari met on Sunday with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Republic of South Sudan HE Albino Akol Atak.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of joint cooperation. Read Also
Amir receives written message from President of South Sudan
MENAFN11092023000063011010ID1107044215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.