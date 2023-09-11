Amir Holds Official Talks With Italian Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister of the friendly Italian Republic, HE Giorgia Meloni, held today at Lusail Palace an official discussion session that dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in varifields, especially in the economy, investment, energy and defense.

During the session, they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, especially developments in the Middle East.

His Highness the Amir stressed the keenness of the State of Qatar to advance the distinguished relations between the two countries to broader horizons, and to develop bilateral cooperation in varifields for the benefit of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

For her part, the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic expressed her aspiration to consolidate the growing relations between the two countries, and renewed her country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its medical assistance during the emerging Coronavi(Covid-19) pandemic and its efforts to facilitate the evacuation of Italian citizens from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials attended the talks.

On the Italian side, it was attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance HE Giancarlo Giorgetti, Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister HE FranceMaria Talo, Military Adviser to the Prime Minister HE Gen. FraFederici, the Italian G7/G20 Sherpa HE Luca Ferrari, and several Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

HH the Amir also hosted a dinner in honor of the Italian Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation.

The Italian Prime Minister arrived at Lusail Palace earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for her.