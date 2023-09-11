Prime Minister Meets Italian Counterpart

Monday, 11 September 2023 02:44 GMT

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday at the Lusail Palace with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance it in varifields, especially in the economy, investment, and energy. They also discussed several regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the developments in the Middle East region.

