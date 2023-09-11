Dukhan Bank Announces September Thara'a Draw Winners

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

As the draw results showed, the bank clients Fayza Al-Haddad and Ahmed Abdulrahman each won a cash prize of QR10,000.

Also, a cash prize worth QR5,000 was awarded to Afif Alfaisel, Maryam Al-Mahannadi, Aayat Elsafady, Khalil Abbas Khalil, Randa Elhabash, Muhammad Ahmad, Abdulrahman Fakhroo, Sardar Khan, Maryam Jameea, Syed Ali, Ian Fernandes, Asia Al-Yazeedi, Mohammed Al-Shaikh, Jassim Fakhroo, Turki Al-Subaey, Bashayar Hassan, Anisha Asharuff, Aysheh Alshareea, Ikram Akili, Belal Salehhamran, Basma Al-Ali, Mohamad Althawadi, Al-Johara Al-Hbabi, Rim Mathlouthi, Emad Abdulhameed, Muna Aldoseri, Aida Muzaferija, Majed Alanzi, Hajer Alturkey, Yousuf Al Darwish, Halima Benmansour, Nidaa Sharab, Kiran Patnayakuni, Abdulla Al-Kuwari, Mohamed Al-Malki, Hanan Alyafei, Farhan Abdulla, Fatma Al-Maraghi, Tanveer Ramzan, Nawras Alakhhras, Amanpreet Rajput, Akram Saad, Aisha Al-Mansoori, Mohamed Yakub, Ali Al-Kuwari, HiAl-Mulla, Mohammed Al-Ghazal, Muhannad Zabalawi, Suhaib Almabrouk, Mahmoud Al-Mahmoud, Mohammed Alsuwaidi And Khalid Alsuwaidi, Khalid Alobaidli, Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Mohamed Al-Abdulla, Myrtille Charrue, Shabeena Moideen, Madhuri Jalan, Reem Alnaimi and Joshua Hue.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

On a monthly basis, there are 59 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR5,000 each, as well as 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR10,000.

Additionally, quarterly there are 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR25,000 each, 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR50,000 each, and yearly there is 1 winner of the grand prize of QR1,000,000.

Rewarding 501 winners in total with cash prizes up to QR3,790,000.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services. Thara'a offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels.

Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting Dukhan Bank's website dukhanbank.com, or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555 or ask 'Rashid', our virtual assistant, on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.