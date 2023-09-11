Qatar Stock Exchange Index Rises By 1.06 Percent

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index increased at the end of trading today, by 108.79 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 10,346.46 points.

During today's session, 246,019,788 shares were traded, with a value of QR 578,970,200.092, as a result of implementing 16,244 transactions in all sectors.

The shares of 37 companies rose during the session, and the prices of 10 other companies fell, while three companies maintained their previclosing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization amounted to QR 608,370,803,947.100 compared to QR 602,983,235,231.720 in the previsession.