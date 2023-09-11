Al Arabi Edge Muaither As Five-Star Umm Salal Trounce Al Wakrah

Doha, Qatar: Amir Cup champions Al Arabi edged Muaither 2-1 while last edition's finalists Umm Salal thrashed Al Wakrah 5-0 on the inaugural day of Ooredoo Cup yesterday.

In other Group A match, Qatar SC rallied to start their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Al Ahli yesterday.



At the Grand Hamad Stadium, Younes Ali's Al Arabi came back from behind after Mohammed Salah El Neel put Muaither ahead in 16th minute, taking full advantage of goalkeeper's Noureldin Ahmad mistake to slot in the opener.

The Dream Team staged a quick fightback with Rami Suhail scoring equaliser two minutes later. Abdulla Al Muraisi's brilliant header in the 34th minute following a corner kick proved decisive as Al Arabi walked away with three points.

Later, Umm Salal displayed a dominant performance to thrash Al Wakrah for a flying start in the tournament. Khalid Mansour (15'), Abdulla Khalid (44'), Andy Delort (71'), Mashaal Al Shamari (75') and Ali Afif (90', penalty) were the scorers for Umm Salal at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC got the winning goal from Abdulrahman Al Kurbi, who struck the all-important goal from outside the box in 72nd minute at Saoud Bin Abulrahman Stadium.

Earlier, Qatar SC's substitute Ali Awad fired a fabulhit from outside the box in 66th to level scores after Ali Qaderi handed Al Ahli the lead in 31st minute.

Al Sadd withdraw as Al Duhail begin title defence

In a setback for the tournament, Qatar's heavyweights Al Sadd have withdrawn from this season's Ooredoo Cup citing non-availability of players mainly due to their commitments with Qatar teams.

“The club has submitted an official letter to the Qatar Stars League (QSL) Management, expressing its apology for not participating in the tournament this year. This decision is due to the call-ups for 21 players to varinational teams, in addition to several players being sidelined with long-term injuries,” Al Sadd said in a statement.

The QSL announced amendment to its schedule for the tournament following the development.

Meanwhile, the Group B action will start today with defending champions Al Duhail set to meet Al Shamal at Grand Hamad Stadium. Al Gharafa will take on Al Markhiya in today's other match at Saoud Bin Abulrahman Stadium.