Qatar Officially Receives Ball For 2027 Fiba ​​World Cup

Doha: Today, the State of Qatar officially received the ball for the 2027 FIBA ​​World Cup during a ceremony held specifically for this occasion on the sidelines of the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup closing ceremony in the Philippine capital, Manila.

During the ceremony, Manuel Pangilinan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 2023 World Cup in the Philippines, presented the ball to Haman Niang, President of the International Basketball Federation.

Niang, in turn, handed it over to Mohamed Al Maghaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, and Sheikha Asma Al Thani, Director of Marketing and Communication Department of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

The International Basketball Federation announced that Qatar won the bid to host the 2027 World Cup during its meeting held on April 28 in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The Central Council of the International Federation announced its decision after evaluating the files submitted by the candidate countries. The State of Qatar was the most prominent choice to host the 2027 edition of the tournament, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The International Federation cited the exceptional facilities owned by the State of Qatar, its great keenness to develop sports, and its successful track record in hosting major sports tournaments, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as reasons for its decision.

The Qatari file also attaches special importance to legacy plans to emphasize the tournament's contribution to the development of basketball in the region and the world. With the readiness of the sports facilities that will host the 2027 Basketball World Cup, this edition of the tournament will become the most sustainable version in its history.

Qatar will host the third consecutive World Cup in Asia after the 2019 edition was held in China, while the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia will host the 2023 edition currently being held. The participation of 32 teams in the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Doha, will provide an opportunity for the masses to enrich their experience with this tournament and to attend a larger number of matches.

