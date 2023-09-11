Nokia Unveils 12-Month Replacement Warranty

Doha, Qatar: Nokia, the iconic brand renowned for its innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction, has announced a 12-month Replacement Warranty, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Qatari market, setting a new benchmark for customer service and satisfaction. The announcement was made at Safari Mall Abu Hamour.

Nokia always strives to provide its customers with cutting-edge technology products with unparalleled quality and durability.

Recognizing the needs of its loyal customers in Qatar, Nokia is taking a giant leap by offering an extended 12-month Replacement Warranty with the appointment of Video Home & Electronic Centre as the official distributor.

In addition to this remarkable warranty, Nokia has disclosed an exclusive cashback offer from September 8-11 for its customers in Qatar.

Nokia customers will also enjoy a unique and exclusive offer at Safari Mall, featuring substantial discounts on select Nokia smartphones and accessories during these three days.

Managing Director, Safari Group of Companies, Shaheen Backer, COO of Video Home, Ganesh Mitra, CFO of Video Home, Sudheesh, and other officials attended the event to launch Nokia's latest mobile phones.