Wcm-Q To Offer Two-Day Course On Team-Based Learning

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting a two-day course to help healthcare professionals and educators better understand the applications of collaborative ways of learning. The course will take place on September 22 to 23 at WCM-Q premises.

Titled 'Introduction to Team-Based Learning,' the training will feature lectures, individual sessions, and group discussions that aim to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively prepare, assess, and apply the Team-Based Learning (TBL) approach.

The training is aimed at physicians, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, students, and educators, and will be delivered in collaboration with experts from local government and private institutions.