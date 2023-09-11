Amir Issues Law Promulgating The Law Regulating Postal Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today issued Law No. (15) of 2023, on regulating postal services.
The law stipulated its implementation and publication in the Official Gazette.
