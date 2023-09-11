Amir Issues Decisions Appointing New Ambassadors

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Sunday Amiri decision No. 65 of 2023 appointing Ali Mubarak Ali EAl Khater as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 66 of 2023 appointing Mishal Ali Mohammed Abdullah Al Attiyah as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 67 of 2023 appointing Ali Jaber Mohammed Al Ghafran Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kyrgyz Republic.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 68 of 2023 appointing Mohammed Mutair Ammash Al Shamlani Al Anzi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kenya.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 69 of 2023 appointing Nasser Ibrahim Mohammed Al Lingawi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Czech Republic.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 70 of 2023 appointing Youssef Shaban Ibrahim Al Sada as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Senegal.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 71 of 2023 appointing Nadia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Sheebi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Sweden.

HH the Amir also issued Amiri decision No. 72 of 2023 appointing Dr. Mutlaq Majed Nasser Al Qahtani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The decisions are effective starting from their date of issue, and are to be published in the official gazette.