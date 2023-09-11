Amir Receives Written Message From President Of South Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Sunday a written message from the President of the Republic of South Sudan HE Salva Kiir Mayardit pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to support and strengthen them.
The message was handed to Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, during her meeting on Sunday with Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the Republic of South Sudan, HE Albino Akol Atak.
MENAFN11092023000063011010ID1107044182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.