Amir Receives Written Message From President Of South Sudan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Sunday a written message from the President of the Republic of South Sudan HE Salva Kiir Mayardit pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to support and strengthen them.

The message was handed to Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, during her meeting on Sunday with Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the Republic of South Sudan, HE Albino Akol Atak.