Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Libyan Interior Minister-Designate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani met on Sunday with the Interior Minister-designate in the State of Libya HE Imad Trabelsi who is visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the two countries in security fields and ways to support and upgrade them, in addition to discussing several topics of common interest.
MENAFN11092023000063011010ID1107044181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.