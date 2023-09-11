Minister Of Finance Meets Philippine Delegation

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with the Secretary of Finance of the Republic of the Philippines HE Benjamin E. Diokno, and a number of senior officials within the delegation accompanying him, including Secretary of Budget and Management HE Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of National Economic and Development Authority HE Arsenio Balisacan, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank HE FranciG. Dakila, and National Treasurer HE Rosalia V. de Leon, during their current visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for enhancing and developing them, especially in the fields of investment, finance, and economy, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

