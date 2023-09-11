Head Of Government Of National Unity Of State Of Libya Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Head of the Government of National Unity of the sisterly State of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba left Doha on Sunday evening after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon departure from the Doha International Airport by the Minister of Sports and Youth HE Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya HE Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari, and the Ambassador of the State of Libya to Qatar HE Mohammed Mustafa Al Saghir Al Lafi.