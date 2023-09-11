Head Of Government Of National Unity Of State Of Libya Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Head of the Government of National Unity of the sisterly State of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba left Doha on Sunday evening after a working visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon departure from the Doha International Airport by the Minister of Sports and Youth HE Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya HE Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari, and the Ambassador of the State of Libya to Qatar HE Mohammed Mustafa Al Saghir Al Lafi.
MENAFN11092023000063011010ID1107044178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.