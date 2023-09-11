Zakat Fund Provides More Than Qr17 Million Aid In August

Doha, Qatar: The Zakat Fund Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs provided QR 17,003,582 in aid to 564 families eligible for assistance in the State of Qatar in August 2023.

Assistant Director of the Zakat Fund Department Ahmed Sultan Al Meseifri said that the aid, both periodic and lump-sum, was disbursed to the eligible registered families in accordance with the legal Zakat disbursements and approved mechanisms.

He indicated that the amounts were distributed among the periodic aids that are provided on a monthly basis to eligible families with a value of QR 10,295,240, and lump-sum aids, which are one-time aids as needed, with a value of QR 6,708,342.