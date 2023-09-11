Qatar Tourism Announces Olympic Champion Mutaz Barshim As Brand Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism is proud to announce Olympic champion, Mutaz Barshim, as its newest brand ambassador.

Barshim, who recently set a world record as the only high jump athlete to win five World Championship medals, will be the new face of Qatar Tourism's campaigns from now to September 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha HeAl-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said:“Mutaz Barshim's soaring athletic endeavours mirror the very essence of Qatar's rising ambitions on the world stage. A name that resonates with triumph, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness, this partnership is forged on our shared values and commitment to excellence. We are proud to have Barshim as one of Qatar Tourism's brand ambassadors, as he is a true embodiment of Qatar's limitless potential.”

Olympic and World Champion, Mutaz Barshim, said: "I am truly honoured and proud to be a brand ambassador for Qatar Tourism. My country has been supporting me since day one, and this is an opportunity for me to show my gratitude and give back. This partnership reflects the synergy between my aspirations and the mission of Qatar Tourism to showcase our nation's rich traditions, cultural heritage, and premier global events. I eagerly embrace the responsibility of representing my homeland and I'm excited to introduce the world to the wonders of Qatar."

Having just concluded its eventful Summer in Qatar season, Qatar Tourism is gearing up for further world-class events in the coming months. Residents and visitors are set to enjoy the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show, Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 and Expo 2023 Doha, which are scheduled for October 2023 and the 2023 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar (MotoGP) which will follow in November.