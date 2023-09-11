Chairman Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets Ambassador Of Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met Sunday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Hamid Reza Dehghani, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE QMC Chairman thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the media field, wishing him success in his new duties.
