President Of Qatar Olympic Committee Meets Us Ambassador

Doha: President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday with Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis.
At the onset of the meeting, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed theAmbassador, lauding the existing ties and cooperation between the two countries in a variety of fields.
They discussed cooperation between the two countries in sports and ways to support and upgrade them during the upcoming period.
