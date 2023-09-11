Amir Meets Head Of Libya's Government Of National Unity

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at Lusail Palace on Sunday with Head of the Government of National Unity of the sisterly State of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al Dbeiba and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of developing and strengthening them. They discussed the latest developments in Libya, where HH the Amir was briefed by Head of the Government of National Unity on the most prominent developments in Libya. In this context, HE the Head of the Government of National Unity expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's continued and permanent support for the State of Libya and its people.

For his part, HH the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position towards supporting Libya's unity and stability and achieving the aspirations of its people for stability and development. In this regard, His Highness reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve the sovereignty of Libya.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of Sports and Youth HE Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

On the Libyan side, it was attended by Minister of State for Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Affairs HE Adel Jumaa, Political and Security Adviser to the Prime Minister HE Ibrahim Al Dbeiba, Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs HE Walid Al-Lafi, Interior Minister-designate HE Imad Trabelsi, Minister of Sports HE Abdel-Shafie Al-Juweifi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.