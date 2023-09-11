Birla Public School Hosts Session On Accountancy For Students

Doha, Qatar: A session on the nuances of how to understand and study accountancy was conducted by Birla Public School for the students of grades 11 and 12, was held on August 28 and 29 in Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium.

CA Dr. S Grewal, renowned author of varitextbooks on Accountancy for CBSE grades 11 and 12 was the resource person. He was an active member of the syllaand paper design committee, CBSE for six years.

Dr. Grewal explained in detail the variconcepts of the Accountancy syllabus. The varitechniques and tricks that can be used by students for solving numerical for the exams were enumerated.

The resource person elaborated on the varicareer options for commerce students based on their capabilities and potential. He also elaborated on how to foon the chosen career and what are the efforts to be put into making that dream come true.

The students were highly motivated as they got to know about variviews on accountancy. It was a very informative session for the students. Acting Principal Radhika Rele, Senior Secondary HM Sandhya Ramachandran, HOD Commerce Geetha Joice and Commerce teachers felicitated Dr Grewal after the two-day session.