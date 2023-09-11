Largest Oktoberfest Returns To Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa

Doha, Qatar: The original and largest Oktoberfest in the country is back for another year of Bavarian fun!

Running for over 11 years, the world-famBavarian festival 'Oktoberfest' is happening once again at the iconic InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa.

This year, enjoy double the fun as we celebrate Oktoberfest two weekends in a row at the exciting Wiesn Tent. Known as one of the biggest events in the city, the hotel is expecting to host over a thousand guests in its unique tent each evening.

Guests can indulge in a scrumptiGerman buffet with signature Bavarian dishes as well as Munich's fambeverages. The popular“Sweet Chilli Band” will be specially flown in from Austria, and is all set to rock the crowd once more with their folk music along with international hits.

Oktoberfest is an annual event originating from Münich in 1810, and it attracts millions of tourists to the city every year. In Qatar, the Oktoberfest at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has consistently been one of the most-anticipated events in the city where guests can look forward to the real atmosphere of this famfestival. Do not forget to put on your lederhosen and dirndls! The event will run from October 19 to 20, and 26 to 27. Ticket price is at QR285 which includes entry and a dinner buffet.

Doors are open from 8pm, and guests must be 21 years old and above to enter. Original Qatar ID or passport is required.