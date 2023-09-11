Al Meera Launches 'Discover America With A Fork And Road' Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, Qatar's leading national retail chain, launched the 'Discover America with a Fork and the Road' campaign across many of its branches in Qatar.

This initiative marks a remarkable collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and underscores Al Meera's ongoing commitment to providing its valued customers with a diverse range of high-quality products from around the globe.

The launch event was held on Thursday, September 6, and the occasion was honoured by the attendance of theAmbassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis and other esteemed representatives from theEmbassy along with and Al Meera CEO, Yousef Al Obaidan, and officials from Al Meera management. Their presence highlights the importance of this initiative in elevating the shopping experience for all Al Meera customers in Qatar.

The campaign will highlight a variety of products from the United States, providing customers with an opportunity to explore new flavours and culinary adventures.

This initiative is an important part of Al Meera's import strategy, aimed at progressing, diversifying, and enhancing the customer experience. To commemorate this occasion, Al Meera will host some live cooking and product sampling at a selected flagship locations throughout the week.

CEO of Al Meera Yousef Ali Al Obaidan expressed his gratitude for the collaboration:“We are happy to partner with the USDA on this great opportunity to showcase the wide range ofproducts available across Al Meera branches. Al Meera is dedicated to providing customers with the best products from around the world, and this campaign is a testament to that commitment. We invite our customers to joinin celebrating this exciting initiative by exploring the showcase ofbrands across the different categories.”

Al Meera continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing customers with a diverse range of top-quality global products. The expansion of international products is a part of the company's import strategy while continuing its support to local farmers and local products.