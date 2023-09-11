Qatar, Philippines Discuss Trade Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Minister of Finance of the Republic of the Philippines, H E Benjamin A Diokno and a number of senior officials within the delegation accompanying him, including H E Amina Pangandaman, Minister of Budget and Management, H E Arsenio Balisakan, Minister of the Authority The National Economic and Development Committee, H E FranciG D'Aquila, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, and H E Rosalía V de Leon, the National Secretary, during their current visit to the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for enhancing and developing them in the most important common fields, especially in the fields of investment, finance, and economy, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.
