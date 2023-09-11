Qatar, Malaysia Enjoy 'Warm Bilateral Relations'

Doha, Qatar: Malaysia's Ambassador to Qatar H E Zamshari Shaharan has highlighted the robust bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries and the potential for further strengthening the ties in varisectors.

As Qatar and Malaysia continue to explore avenues for cooperation, a renewed commitment to elevate bilateral relations is on the horizon.

“Malaysia enjoys a very warm bilateral relationship with Qatar. Surely there is more that can be done to improve, we look forward to renewed and better relations between Malaysia and Qatar,” the envoy told reporters in a recent meeting with the media.

Moreover, Ambassador Shaharan expressed Malaysia's eagerness to enhance its relations with Qatar, stressing the need for concrete actions to achieve this goal. One of the first steps in this direction is the exchange of visits, with Malaysian ministers expected to visit the country this year or early 2024.

The aim is to elevate the bilateral relations between the two nations to new heights, potentially even including a visit by Malaysia's Prime Minister, H E Anwar Ibrahim, in the coming year, the envoy said.

A pivotal agreement that lays the foundation for enhanced collaboration between Malaysia and Qatar was signed in 2019, known as the High Level Joint Committee Meeting, the envoy explained. Ambassador Shaharan expressed hope that the implementation of this agreement would pave the way for a deeper and more fruitful relationship between the two countries.

The Qatar Economic Forum in May provided another platform for strengthening ties.

Malaysia's Minister of Economy H E Rafizi Ramli, reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with Qatar across varisectors. He highlighted Malaysia's eagerness to see further development in the bilateral relations, particularly in fields such as energy and food security. Minister Ramli noted the ongoing efforts to build robust relations between Malaysia and Qatar. He underlined the significant opportunities for collaboration and integration between the two nations, particularly in the areas of energy and food security. The Malaysian government has been proactive in signing agreements aimed at fostering economic cooperation, ultimately leading to greater synergy between the public and private sectors of both countries.