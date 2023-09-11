Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Iran

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Ambassador of Iran to Qatar H E Hamid Reza Dehghani on the occasion of the end of his tenure yesterday. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts for enhancing and promoting the bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

