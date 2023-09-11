Minister Of State For International Cooperation Bids Farewell To Iran Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Ambassador of Iran to Qatar H E Hamid Reza Dehghani, on the occasion of the end of his tenure, yesterday.
The Minister of State for International Cooperation thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
