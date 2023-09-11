Chief Of Staff Meets President Of Gulf Academy For Strategic And Security Studies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, H E Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit, met President of Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies, H E Naval Major-General Tariq bin Khalfan Al Zaabi yesterday.
During the meeting, they discussed supporting the academy's programmes and matters related to upgrading joint educational and academic cooperation, as well as avenues of cooperation in research fields.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari armed forces.
MENAFN11092023000063011010ID1107044144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.