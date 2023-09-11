Chief Of Staff Meets President Of Gulf Academy For Strategic And Security Studies

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, H E Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit, met President of Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies, H E Naval Major-General Tariq bin Khalfan Al Zaabi yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed supporting the academy's programmes and matters related to upgrading joint educational and academic cooperation, as well as avenues of cooperation in research fields.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari armed forces.