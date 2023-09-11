Qffd Discusses Cooperation With South Sudan

Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Director-General Khalifa bin Jassem Al Kuwari met Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Republic of South Sudan H E Albino Akol Atak yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of joint cooperation.

