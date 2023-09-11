Iran Ready To Help Foster Ties Between Eu, Regional States: Fm

He made the remarks, when meeting with Luigi Di Maio, the EU special representative for the Gulf region, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Amir-Abdollahian said, Iran welcomes any EU initiative to enhance cooperation between the block and regional states.

Describing the current circumstances in the region as“a new chapter in preparing the ground for promoting cooperation among regional countries,” the Iranian top diplomat underlined his country's proposal, to hold a forum for dialogue and cooperation among regional states.

The EU representative, for his part, highlighted Iran's“important” regional status, noting that, the forum for dialogue and cooperation among regional states is important.

He added that, the normalisation of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is in the region's interest.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed issues concerning Iran's nuclear development and the removal of sanctions imposed on Iran.– NNN-IRNA

