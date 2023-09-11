Morocco Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 2,122, Thousands More Injured

A man rides a bicycle past an earthquake-damaged building in the old quarters of Marrakesh

RABAT, Sept 11 (NNN-AGENCIES) - At least 2,122 people are dead following Friday's massive earthquake, according to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

Al-Haouz province, where the epicenter was located, suffered the highest number of deaths, followed by the province of Taroudant.

In the village of Amizmiz, some areas have been entirely wiped out, local TV reported. The Red Cross warned that it could take years to repair the damage.

At least 2,421 are injured, officials said.

King Mohammed VI of Morothanked Spain, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates for sending aid in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit the country on Friday, state TV has said in a post on social media site X.

Moroassessed aid needs and considered the importance of coordinating relief efforts before accepting help from the four countries, it added in the post late on Sunday.

“All these offers relate exclusively to the search and relief of disaster victims, through specialised teams,” the source said.

The teams will provide their assistance in a unified and coordinated manner; each team will not work independently of the other, the source added.

Moroccan scholars inset up fund to help those affected by the quake.

A group of Moroccan scholars in the United States has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help villages that have been affected by the earthquake in Morocco.

The scholars said they are working with local NGOs and community leaders to ensure all funds make the biggest, most direct impact to support families. - NNN-AGENCIES