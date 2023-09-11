Zoho Becomes The First Bootstrapped Saas Company To Reach 100M Users

This growth comes on the heels of the company reaching $1 billion in annual revenue last year. Zoho now has more than 700,000 customers across 150+ countries. The company has steadily increased its traction from one million users in 2008 to 100 million - with the last 50 million users added within the past five years. The Middle East and North Africa (Mena) is one of Zoho's fastest-growing regions with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt being top markets.

“I want to thank all of our customers for trustingwith their business and helpingreach 100 million users worldwide,” said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp.“This is an impressive milestone for any organiation, but it's particularly sweet foras a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital. And we are not done yet. We have an impressive innovation pipeline covering the next 10 years, investing in deep technologies to serve billions of users around the world. We're working towards it, and we want to thank all of you for your continued support.”

In the UAE, the company revealed earlier this year that it had grown 10 times in the country over the last five years, with a 5-year CAGR of 60%, and announced plans for investing Dh100 million into expansion in the UAE.

In recent years, Zoho has partnered with variorganizations such as the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Culture in order to make enterprise technology available to businesses of all sizes. It has also partnered with educational institutes like the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) to offer upskilling courses. Since 2020, Zoho has helped over 3,500 SMEs gain access to its cloud technology through varipartnerships, investing Dh20 million in wallet credits. It also invested Dh4.5 million in upskilling initiatives for imparting digital literacy to over 200+ students and 300+ companies.

Over the past years, Zoho launched nine products with an Arabic User Interface (UI) which included top-selling products such as Zoho Books (VAT-compliant accounting software) and Zoho CRM (customer relationship management software) as well as other leading apps such as Zoho SalesIQ (live chat and website tracking app), Zoho Inventory (inventory management software), Zoho People (HRMS platform), Zoho Bigin (pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses), Zoho Desk (helpdesk software) and Zoho Creator (low-code platform). In addition, the company's commerce platform Zoho Commerce is one of the few applications to support Right-to-Left (RTL) as well as offer retailers both international and regional payment gateway options.