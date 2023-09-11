Uae Weather: Chance Of Rain Temperatures To Increase Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 7:25 AM
The weather in the will be fair to partly cloudy in general.
Convective clouds, associated with rainfall, may form eastward.
Temperatures are set to increase, reaching 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 32°C.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day.
