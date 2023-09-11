Uae Weather: Chance Of Rain Temperatures To Increase Today

The weather in the will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

Convective clouds, associated with rainfall, may form eastward.

Temperatures are set to increase, reaching 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 32°C.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day.

