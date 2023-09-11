Asia Cup: Play Called Off Due To Rain As India, Pakistan To Resume Match Tomorrow

Play was called off due to rain in the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

After a long rain delay, the umpires called off play. The organisers have activated the reserve day and hence the two teams will resume the match on Monday.

India will resume their innings from 147 for two (24.1) with the two unbeaten batsmen KL Rahul (17 not out) and Virat Kohli (8 not out).

The first India-Pakistan clash in this tournament was also called off due to bad weather on September 2, with the teams sharing a point each.

Rahul and Kohli were trying to rebuild the Indian innings after Pakistan struck twice to remove Indian openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58).

Spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit and Gill respectively after the two openers put India on top with a brilliant partnership.

Earlier, openers Gill and Rohit produced a superb exhibition of shot-making to frustrate the Pakistani bowlers.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit and Gill confidently played the opening spell from Shaheen and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam brought in Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and spinner Shadab Khan into the attack.

But none of them could stop the flow of runs as Rohit and Gill took India to 115 for no loss after the first 15 overs.

Shreyas Iyer has been replaced by KL Rahul after the former suffered from a back spasm during warm-ups. Iyer has played just two matches after coming back from another injury.

Pakistan won the toss, and opted to bowl against India on Sunday, according to ANI.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) offered an extremely positive weather update ahead of India's highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

On its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, ACC posted a picture of the P PremadStadium, Colombo. The cloud coverage over the stadium is very small and the skies are clear, a news surely thrilling for millions of fans watching live and from home.

"Current weather update: The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsIND," tweeted ACC.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also offered fans a positive weather update in Colombo ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan.

"Weatherman DK" took to Twitter to share pictures of the sky, which Karthik feels is decent enough to give fans a "cracker of a game". He is part of the commentary team for the tournament, having last played an international match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year.

The weather is way brighter, open with no big signs of rain though there are clouds. Notably, it did not rain during yesterday's Super Four clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"The weather looks decent for #INDvPAK Looking forward to a cracker of a game! #WeathermanDK," tweeted Dinesh.

In the Super Four stage, Pakistan is at the top with a win in their match against Bangladesh and a total of two points. Sri Lanka also has one win in their match against Bangladesh and hence two points.

Bangladesh is pretty much out of the competition with two losses and most of the competition is now between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. (with inputs from ANI)