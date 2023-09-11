Watch: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Congratulates New Dad Jasprit Bumrah, Gives Gifts For Newborn

Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 10:22 PM

While there could be a few cricket followers or commentators who would express reservations about the growing camaraderie between Indian and Pakistan cricketers, it is evident that such sentiments do not bother players from engaging in friendly interactions.

In the heartwarming video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is seen congratulating Jasprit Bumrah on the birth of his child.

After play was suspended on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match in Colombo, Afridi met Bumrah on the ground before heading back to the team hotel and passed on a gift to the newborn baby.

Afridi walked up to the new dad and handed him a red-coloured gift-wrapped box. He congratulated Bumrah and wished good health and happiness for the newborn baby. Afridi said, "Many congratulations Bumrah bhai (brother) and to bhabhi (sister-in-law), may Allah always keep your son happy and he becomes the new Bumrah."

Blushing Bumrah was touched and called the gesture by a fellow pacer 'very sweet'.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, were blessed with a baby boy on September 4. The bowler rushed to be by his wife's side in Mumbai and missed the Asia Cup match against Nepal. After attending to family matters, Bumrah returned to Sri Lanka for the Super 4 match against Pakistan.

The new-found camaraderie between the arch-rivals has been the talk of the town in this Asia Cup. However, Gautam Gambhir, a cricketer-turned-commentator, said that he is against cricketers displaying too much camaraderie on the field with players of the rival team in the middle of games.

This comment came after the first India vs Pakistan match at Sri Lanka's Pallekel International Stadium was abandoned due to rain. As the downpour came heavy and play was called off, players of both teams shook hands and were later seen engaging in a friendly interaction. While such friendly exchanges are common between cricketers of different teams, Gambhir feels players should avoid such camaraderie during cricket matches.

