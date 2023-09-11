Asia Cup: Shreyas Iyer's Back Spasm Raises Serious Questions About Bcci's Injury Management

Last updated: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 9:30 PM

Indian selectors had a headache going into Sunday's big match against Pakistan. The big question was: will they play KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan?

But Shreyas Iyer pulling out due to back spasms allowed both Rahul and Kishan to play game which will now be resumed on Monday due to rain.

Having said that, Iyer's back spasm is not a good sign for India as the right-handed batter had already been named in the 15-member Indian squad for the World Cup (October 5-November 19).

Iyer had injured his back in March during the home series against Australia.

Even after six months of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the back spasm has recurred once again.

It has now put some seriquestion marks over NCA. Iyer had undergone a successful surgery in April before going through five months of rehabilitation.

Seeing him struggle today before the start of the match was sad and something has clearly gone wrong.

Pundits will raise questions again, and you cannot blame them, especially having seen how Jasprit Bumrah's injury case was poorly handled earlier this year.

The BCCI is the world's richest cricket board, but I am afraid they do not have the right people at the NCA.

I remember how poorly the injuries of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha were handled in the past.

Even Bumrah's injury was not handled well and it took him a year to come back to the playing eleven.

At the same time, some of the foreign players who faced seriinjury issues have recovered well in time because of proper assessment and treatment.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who was badly injured in the opening game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), was almost out of the World Cup reckoning.

But the legendary batsman recovered well in time to be in the squad and it won't be a surprise if he leads New Zealand in the World Cup.

The World Cup is going to start in India on October 5 and teams can change their squads before September 28.

If Iyer's back does not hold up, they will have to go back to either Tilak Varma or Sanju Samson.

A state of such uncertainty is definitely not good for a team before the start of a tournament as big as the World Cup.

It's high time the BCCI appoints the right people at the NCA to give their players the best chance to recover from injuries.

