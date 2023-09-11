Dubai: Get Up To Dh10,000 A Night Rental Income With Penthouses

Some of them have listed these units on bnbme Holiday Homes, which has recorded quite a few on their site.

“We have quite a few listed in the double digits. We have a good clientele for penthouses and have seen them very well through the year,” says Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme Holiday Homes.

When it comes to average rentals of penthouses in the city, it really depends on what the property has to offer, according to Mahtani.

“Rents can go from Dh1,000 a night up to Dh10,000 a night. Its location, how it's furnished and the service we offer all dictate the price. Our rates are consistently increasing on the penthouses. We have some of the nicest buildings in Dubai, and we have these because we are outperforming the long-term market.

"Our owners are great and have made considerable investments in the interiors, it's the best-performing segment for us,” added bnbme chief executive.

